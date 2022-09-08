Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Trading Up 4.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) were up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock to $34.00. The stock traded as high as $34.83 and last traded at $34.48. Approximately 24,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,555,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHWY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

In related news, Director James A. Star purchased 181,478 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,083.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 37,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $1,012,753.98. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 108,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Star acquired 181,478 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,756.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,083.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,341,163 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,533,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,834 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,977,000 after buying an additional 552,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,326,000 after buying an additional 97,657 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Chewy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after acquiring an additional 112,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.70 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

