Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

CHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.07.

NYSE:CHD opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.50.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 58,817 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 207,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

