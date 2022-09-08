Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Lowered to $73.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.07.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.87 and its 200-day moving average is $93.50. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,912,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,990,000 after buying an additional 1,596,506 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,447,000 after buying an additional 1,508,341 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,978,000 after buying an additional 635,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after buying an additional 553,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

