Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.07.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.6 %

CHD opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $105.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

