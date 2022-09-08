Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.07.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

