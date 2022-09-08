Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHD. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.07.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.50.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $668,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,028,000 after purchasing an additional 300,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

