Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Position Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 22.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CHDN shares. KeyCorp set a $280.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.00.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $201.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.06 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 78.89% and a net margin of 28.52%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

