CI Investments Inc. Acquires 3,166 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 9,311.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,142,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,163 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 8.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,326,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,220 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $189,342,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in DraftKings by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,544,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,764,000 after purchasing an additional 185,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,340,000 after purchasing an additional 184,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on DraftKings to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on DraftKings to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.12.

DraftKings Stock Up 4.3 %

About DraftKings

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $64.58.

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

