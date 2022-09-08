CI Investments Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 8,333.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $60.31 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $107.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.46.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Barclays increased their price target on Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

