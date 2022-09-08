CI Investments Inc. Acquires New Shares in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mudita Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $10,365,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 29.8% during the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,555,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,935,000 after buying an additional 356,737 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 265,800 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 577,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 242,475 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 309,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 190,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,168,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,303,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of BSM opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.07. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 60.34% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.37%.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

See Also

