CI Investments Inc. Buys 900 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 3,600.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,002,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 205,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,851,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 271.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,254,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.58.

Insider Activity

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $750,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,523 shares of company stock worth $4,436,354. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZM stock opened at $81.02 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.79 and a fifty-two week high of $306.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of -0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.27.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.