CI Investments Inc. Buys New Position in Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 1,108.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 28,127 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 85,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nam Tai Property Stock Performance

Nam Tai Property Profile

NTP opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $165.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. Nam Tai Property Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88.

(Get Rating)

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.