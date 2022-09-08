CI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 3,700 AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEAE. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,791,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,986,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth $284,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition by 35.4% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 559,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 146,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEAE opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $10.78.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

