CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,179,000 after acquiring an additional 37,780 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cable One by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 119,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 408.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,696,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 93,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,447,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Cable One by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 182,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,064,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,094.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.74. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,049.81 and a twelve month high of $2,033.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,316.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,330.10.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.41 by ($1.28). Cable One had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

CABO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,745.83.

In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total transaction of $40,339.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 972 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

