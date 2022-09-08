CI Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,887,000 after acquiring an additional 320,731 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,465,000 after purchasing an additional 192,400 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,355,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after purchasing an additional 192,197 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Ashland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,011,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ashland by 1,086.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 64,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE:ASH opened at $102.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.01. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $112.91.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $136.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

