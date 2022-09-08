CI Investments Inc. Grows Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1,515.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Aptiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE APTV opened at $92.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $84.14 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 219.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $644,905.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,560,826.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.