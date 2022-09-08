CI Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 944.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Okta by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Okta by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Okta by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Okta Stock Up 0.9 %

Okta stock opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.08. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $272.27.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at $917,575.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $320,279.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,575.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.