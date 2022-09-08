CI Investments Inc. Has $106,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,067,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $39.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,293 shares of company stock worth $3,111,747. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

