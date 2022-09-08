CI Investments Inc. Has $111,000 Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,310,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,481,000 after buying an additional 528,349 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 1,347.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 310,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 289,427 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 812,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,804,000 after purchasing an additional 254,215 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,710,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,571,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $185,830.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,201,875.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,201,875.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Stock Up 2.9 %

Silgan stock opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.34%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

