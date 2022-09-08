CI Investments Inc. Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Enphase Energy by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 224,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,392,000 after purchasing an additional 35,355 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 8.0 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $316.31 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $318.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,553 shares of company stock worth $38,251,153. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

