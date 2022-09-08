CI Investments Inc. Has $31,000 Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of REXR stock opened at $63.44 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average of $67.26.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $1,019,384.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,550.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,252 shares of company stock worth $3,009,629. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.