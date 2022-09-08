CI Investments Inc. Has $40,000 Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 8,922.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Envista in the first quarter valued at about $302,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVST. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Envista to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Envista stock opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $52.03.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

