CI Investments Inc. Has $43,000 Holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 493,956 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iStar were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iStar by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,043,000 after purchasing an additional 154,769 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,262,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iStar by 3,618.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 920,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 895,653 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 908,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 91,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 828,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

iStar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99. iStar Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $27.75.

iStar Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. iStar’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STAR. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

