CI Investments Inc. Has $72,000 Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in TransUnion by 5.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,446,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 38.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 23,020 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 11.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 50.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average of $86.54. TransUnion has a one year low of $72.26 and a one year high of $125.35.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Bank of America downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.25.

TransUnion Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.