CI Investments Inc. Has $74,000 Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $1,553,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $137.80 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTEK. Northcoast Research started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

