CI Investments Inc. Has $86,000 Stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) by 240.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTVE. American Trust bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, insider Tim A. Levenda purchased 10,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 163,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,527.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Levenda bought 10,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 163,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $196,268. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.26. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

