CI Investments Inc. Has $91,000 Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Morningstar by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of MORN stock opened at $236.69 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.25 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

About Morningstar

In related news, Director William M. Lyons sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,983.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director William M. Lyons sold 2,500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total transaction of $624,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,983.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.35, for a total value of $30,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,423,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,810,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,598 shares of company stock worth $15,811,523. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

