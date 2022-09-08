CI Investments Inc. Invests $48,000 in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter worth $5,839,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,128,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,496,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

NASDAQ DIBS opened at $6.49 on Thursday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $250.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. 1stdibs.Com’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

DIBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 9,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $52,498.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 130,888 shares in the company, valued at $709,412.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 22,252 shares of company stock worth $125,783 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

See Also

