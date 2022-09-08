CI Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $264,189,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,758,000 after buying an additional 1,133,930 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 63,820.2% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 824,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,488,000 after buying an additional 823,281 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 590,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,505,000 after buying an additional 285,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth $29,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $85.02 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.