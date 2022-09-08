CI Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Herc during the first quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HRI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Herc from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Herc to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.83.

Insider Transactions at Herc

Herc Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Mark Irion acquired 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.88 per share, with a total value of $25,479.84. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 51,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,332.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $116.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $203.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.69.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.11). Herc had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $640.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.47%.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

