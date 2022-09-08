CI Investments Inc. Makes New $103,000 Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Clarivate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,524,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after acquiring an additional 186,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Clarivate by 10.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CLVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Clarivate Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Profile



Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

