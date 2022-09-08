CI Investments Inc. Makes New $39,000 Investment in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,012,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth $460,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of PTEN opened at $14.36 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTEN. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $145,410.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,365,323.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $145,410.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,365,323.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $3,614,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901,374 shares in the company, valued at $34,357,828.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,999 shares of company stock worth $5,404,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

