CI Investments Inc. Purchases 94 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 235.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,621,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 124.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3,513.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,595.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $816.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $760.80 and its 200 day moving average is $704.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $598.01 and a 1 year high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.77 by $3.09. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 68.26 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

