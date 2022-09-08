CI Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 5.0% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,085,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,391,000 after acquiring an additional 98,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Valaris by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,421,000 after buying an additional 24,288 shares during the period. Oslo Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter worth $9,493,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Valaris during the first quarter valued at about $6,315,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VAL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Valaris from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

In other news, VP Colleen Grable sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $147,895.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,888.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VAL opened at $49.83 on Thursday. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

