CI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 10,566.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 4.3 %

TNDM stock opened at $45.65 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

TNDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

