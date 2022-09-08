CI Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 13,446.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 151,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 150,602 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 6.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 82,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.2% in the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 73,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $44.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading

