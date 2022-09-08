CI Investments Inc. Sells 106,500 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,500 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,289,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Zynga by 2,963.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,870,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,157 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at $27,249,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth $966,000. Finally, CQS US LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth $8,405,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga Stock Performance

ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Zynga

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.89.

(Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.