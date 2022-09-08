CI Investments Inc. Sells 134 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 203.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 117.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth $43,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WD stock opened at $98.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $88.20 and a one year high of $156.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $340.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.71%.

In related news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.16 per share, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,323.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

