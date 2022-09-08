CI Investments Inc. Sells 140,264 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 804 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 140,264 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 47.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 41.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.39.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. Analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

