CI Investments Inc. Sells 2,154 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Fortinet by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Fortinet by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,872,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,882,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $50.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.34.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.