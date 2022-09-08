CI Investments Inc. Sells 254 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.00.

Waters Trading Up 1.6 %

Waters stock opened at $302.58 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $288.32 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.31 and a 200 day moving average of $322.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

