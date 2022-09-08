CI Investments Inc. Sells 257 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $455,046,000 after acquiring an additional 212,257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $467,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,676,126,000 after purchasing an additional 158,358 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,846 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $139,443,000 after buying an additional 133,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 331,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,777,000 after buying an additional 127,987 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.00.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of COO stock opened at $306.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.03 and a 12 month high of $456.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.87.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

