CI Investments Inc. Sells 365 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Fortive by 11.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 33.3% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 7.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 30.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Barclays increased their target price on Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $64.84 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

