CI Investments Inc. Sells 3,958 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,883,000 after buying an additional 860,727 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,635,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,002,000 after purchasing an additional 53,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $77.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.23 and a 1 year high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $418.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.08 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 18.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

