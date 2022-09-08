CI Investments Inc. Sells 49 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $3,253,395.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,812,012.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $3,253,395.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,812,012.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valmont Industries Trading Up 3.6 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMI. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $281.06 on Thursday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $289.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.19 and a 200 day moving average of $246.98.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.36. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.83%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.