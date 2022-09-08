CI Investments Inc. Sells 494 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 213.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $27.24 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 659.10% and a net margin of 11.12%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

