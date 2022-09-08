CI Investments Inc. Sells 71 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Landstar System by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,173,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,055,000 after acquiring an additional 51,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 950,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 612,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,337,000 after buying an additional 259,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,424,000 after buying an additional 30,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.
Landstar System Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ LSTR opened at $144.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Landstar System Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on LSTR. Cowen lowered their price objective on Landstar System to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.08.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Landstar System Company Profile
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.
