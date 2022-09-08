CI Investments Inc. Takes $107,000 Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $580.87 million, a P/E ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 0.47.

In other news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 2,700 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $25,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,762.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $25,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,762.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $37,023.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,831.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,544 shares of company stock valued at $87,181 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

