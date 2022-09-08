CI Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,584,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,445,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,389,000 after purchasing an additional 51,623 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 431,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,218,000 after purchasing an additional 121,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total transaction of $521,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,505.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total transaction of $521,169.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,505.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.97 per share, with a total value of $46,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,642. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,371 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD stock opened at $93.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $129.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

