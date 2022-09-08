CI Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 127.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $475.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.51. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.